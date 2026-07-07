Dublin Airport private Park2Travel facility completes major transit upgrade

Park2Travel, the 6,000-space off-airport parking facility managed by APCOA at Dublin Airport, has officially completed a major €2m technological and fleet upgrade to handle peak-season demand for more than 25,000 weekly passengers..

The overhaul is designed to eliminate peak-season travel delays and streamline transfers for more than 25,000 weekly passengers, including real-time passenger information systems with QR code tracking, digital screens and automated announcements, plus five new custom dual-door Volvo shuttle buses designed for faster boarding with improved accessibility and luggage handling.

Park2Travel has introduced five custom-built Volvo shuttle buses featuring specialized dual-door layouts (front and middle access).

The dual-door configuration and strategically placed internal luggage racks minimize bottlenecks for passengers traveling with bags or buggies. Partnering with transit tech provider Journeo, the service now provides live arrival countdowns.

Passengers can scan live QR codes at any car park shelter or outside Terminal 1 to instantly view when the next bus will arrive. Buses now feature digital screens, automatic zone reminders, and audio countdowns to alert travelers before their specific stops.

The facility continues to offer its standard premium features alongside the upgrade, The distance to the airport terminal remains a quick six-minute drive. Shuttles run continuously around the clock. The smart telematics system ensures a bus departs every 12 minutes, even during peak windows.

Shuttles drop off at both terminals and pick up returning travelers from Shuttle Bus Zone 9 outside Terminal 1. The changes aim to reduce transit stress and maintain reliable 12-minute frequencies.