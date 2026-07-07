Mount Etna eruption disrupts Catania airport flights

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna in Sicily, erupted with significant ash emissions, forcing Catania–Fontanarossa Airport (CTA) in Sicily to suspend all flights. Departures and arrivals were halted for safety reasons due to the ash cloud, affecting airlines including Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air.

Some flights were diverted to Palermo and other nearby airports. The disruption followed days of volcanic activity, with airspace restrictions in place and passengers urged to check updates with carriers before travelling.

The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported intense activity from the Voragine summit crater, propelling a massive ash cloud 4,500 meters into the sky and coating local runways in black volcanic sand. Aviation officials have placed the region under a red alert for aircraft operations, causing widespread cancellation of more than 200 flights.

Airport operator SAC initially grounded all flight paths, with rolling closures extending throughout early July 2026. Runway operations will only resume once the ash fallout is fully cleared and safety conditions are restored.

Major European airlines, including Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, and ITA Airways. Long-haul carriers like Delta Air Lines and Air Canada have also suffered disruptions.

Inbound flights are being dynamically rerouted across Sicily. The primary diversion point is Palermo Airport (PMO), with additional flights redirecting to Comiso Airport (CIY) and Trapani Airport (TPS).

Authorities strictly advise passengers not to travel to Catania Airport without verifying their flight status directly with their airline first. For flights diverted to Palermo or other regional airfields, airlines are coordinating dedicated bus transfers to transport travelers to their final destinations in Catania.

Under civil aviation regulations, airlines must provide stranded passengers with rebooking options, meals, or hotel accommodations. However, because a volcanic eruption is classified as an extraordinary natural event, cash compensation for delays is unlikely