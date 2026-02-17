Irish Passports lost or stolen exceed 156,000 in five years

The Passport Service revealed that more than 145,000 Irish passports were reported lost and almost 11,000 stolen over the last five years. So far in 2026 just under 3,000 passports have been lost while 203 have been reported stolen. The figures highlight ongoing challenges with document security among Irish citizens travelling abroad.

The data emerged from official records released by the Department of Justice. Lost passports often require replacement applications with associated fees and processing times. Stolen passports pose risks of identity fraud and require immediate reporting to authorities.

The Passport Service continues to process high volumes of applications annually. Citizens are reminded to safeguard their documents during travel. Replacement procedures remain available through standard channels.

