Tourism Ireland hosts storymakers summit

Tourism Ireland hosted the Storymakers Summit.

European media reached 9.5m direct audience.

The group met 150 local tourism businesses.

Europeans contribute one third of overseas visitor spend.

The summit supports growth to €3bn by 2031.

Tourism Ireland has welcomed European travel journalists, presenters and content producers to the Storymakers Summit. The group met 150 local tourism businesses and experienced destination offerings. The participants reach a direct audience of 9.5m with syndicated potential of 250m.

Europeans account for one third of overseas visitor spend on the island. Sixty percent of travel takes place outside May to September. The summit showcased air and sea access along with experiences to support growth in visitor spend from €2bn to €3bn by 2031.