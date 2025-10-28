Collapse of England’s Eastern Airlines impacts Irish RJ lessors

Richard Lake founder of Eastern Airways

England’s Humberside-based Eastern Airways has filed notice of intention to appoint administrators for Eastern Airways and sister airline Air Kilroe.

All flights cancelled on October 27, 2025, affecting routes between Aberdeen Dyce and Humberside, Wick, Teesside, plus London Gatwick and Newquay. Eastern Airways formerly operated flights from Dublin to Southampton.

Accounts for year to March 31, 2024, show combined revenues of €88.9m and net profit of €266,000. Entities employed 250 people with 2024 turnover of €80m and net loss of €26m against debt of €35m.

The fleet includes three ATR42-600s ferried to Dinard, four E190s with one to Saarbrücken and others parked at Norwich, nine Jetstream 41s with four operating. Several are leased from Dubln-headquartered Nordic Aviation Capital: