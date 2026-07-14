Irish Travel Agents Association appoints Travel Department’s James Coughlan to Board

The ITAA appointed James Coughlan as a board director on 14 July 2026.

James Coughlan holds the position of CEO at Travel Department.

The association maintains over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners.

ITAA members operate more than 140 outlets throughout the Republic of Ireland.

All travel agent members carry financial guarantees for operations in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has appointed James Coughlan, CEO of Travel Department, to its Board of Directors.

An ITAA written statement notes that James Coughlan brings leadership experience from one of Ireland’s leading escorted tour operators. The ITAA represents over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners across more than 140 outlets in Ireland. All travel agent members hold financial guarantees for trading in Ireland.

ITAA President Tom Randles shared “On behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association, I am delighted to welcome James Coughlan to the ITAA Board. James brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight and a deep understanding of both the Irish and international travel markets. His knowledge and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advocate for our members, support the sustainable growth of our industry, and navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

James Coughlan shared “I am honoured to join the Board of the ITAA at such an important time for the travel industry. The Association plays a vital role in supporting travel professionals and representing the interests of the sector.”