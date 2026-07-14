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Geir Karlsen of Norwegian Air shuttle
Geir Karlsen of Norwegian Air shuttle since une 21, 2021

Unhedged Norwegian Air Shuttle reports higher-than-expected loss of €52.5m for quarter

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By on Aviation
  • Norwegian Air Shuttle reported an operating loss of 603 million Norwegian crowns in the second quarter.
  • The airline booked a 733 million crown one-off loss from the EU emissions ruling.
  • Unit costs increased by 6pc year on year.
  • Norwegian hedged 55pc of 2026 jet fuel consumption.
  • Ticket sales exceeded levels from the same period last year.

Norwegian Air Shuttle has reported a wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss for the April to June period. 

The budget airline recorded an operating loss of €52.5m. Fuel costs and a court decision on emissions obligations affected the result.

The carrier posted a one-off €63.8m loss after Norway’s Supreme Court ruled on 2020 EU emissions trading obligations. Unit costs rose by 6pc. Norwegian hedged 55pc of estimated jet fuel needs for 2026 and 25pc for 2027.

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It says that market conditions remained positive with ticket sales above the previous year despite softer summer demand. The airline reports disruptions to operations amid higher fuel prices linked to global supply disruptions.

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