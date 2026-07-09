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Clare Dunne CEO of the ITAA
Clare Dunne CEO of the ITAA

ITAA launches new €250 training credit for members

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  • The ITAA confirmed the €250 training credit for active member companies 
  • Approved programmes cover leadership and new entrant training.
  • Courses address sales, social media, telephone skills and travel VAT.
  • The schedule releases in August for autumn sessions.
  • Members book through the ITAA website or email.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has introduced a €250 training credit available to all active ITAA member companies. 

This initiative supports professional development across approved programmes in the travel sector. ITAA members gained access to the credit for use on courses that include the Leadership Excellence Programme and Positive2Work Skillnet offerings. 

A schedule of autumn courses on topics such as sales, social media and AI in travel becomes available in August. The scheme operates as a pilot to aid skill enhancement and career progression for teams in the industry.

See also  TODAY's headlines on TRAVEL Extra, Ireland's leading source of travel Information

Members are encouraged to utilise the benefit for training throughout 2026. 

Clare Dunne shared “The Training Credit Scheme is being introduced as a pilot benefit initiative for our members. The ITAA wants to emphasise the importance of the travel industry’s professional development. Please don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your team’s success.”

Class of 2025 Leardership Excellence in the Travel Industry graduation
Class of 2025 Leardership Excellence in the Travel Industry graduation

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