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You are at:»»Center Parcs Ireland reports occupancy of 99pc & revenues of €2m per week
Daragh Feighery of Cente -Parcs
Daragh Feighery GM of Center Parcs Ballymahon since May 29, 2017

Center Parcs Ireland reports occupancy of 99pc & revenues of €2m per week

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By on Ireland
  • Center Parcs Ireland achieved average weekly revenues of €2.02m in the 12 months to 23 April 2026.
  • Occupancy rates reached 99pc at the Co Longford resort.
  • Operating profits rose to €34.5m with revenues at €105.5m.
  • The company paid dividends of €77.4m to the parent firm.
  • Construction continued on a €100m project to add 198 lodges and treehouses.

Center Parcs Ireland has recorded average weekly revenues of over €2m in the year to 23 April 2026. 

The Longford resort achieved occupancy rates of 99pc last year. Operating profits at the €365m resort increased by 4pc to €34.5m.

Revenues at the Co Longford site rose by 4.45pc from €101m to €105.5m. Pre-tax profits increased by 57pc to €17.4m. The business paid dividends of €77.4m to its parent company during the period.

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Directors reported ongoing construction on a €100m expansion that adds 198 lodges and luxury treehouses and increases resort capacity toward 3,500 guests. Staff numbers stood at 1,261 at year end.

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