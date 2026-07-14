Center Parcs Ireland reports occupancy of 99pc & revenues of €2m per week

Center Parcs Ireland achieved average weekly revenues of €2.02m in the 12 months to 23 April 2026.

Occupancy rates reached 99pc at the Co Longford resort.

Operating profits rose to €34.5m with revenues at €105.5m.

The company paid dividends of €77.4m to the parent firm.

Construction continued on a €100m project to add 198 lodges and treehouses.

Center Parcs Ireland has recorded average weekly revenues of over €2m in the year to 23 April 2026.

The Longford resort achieved occupancy rates of 99pc last year. Operating profits at the €365m resort increased by 4pc to €34.5m.

Revenues at the Co Longford site rose by 4.45pc from €101m to €105.5m. Pre-tax profits increased by 57pc to €17.4m. The business paid dividends of €77.4m to its parent company during the period.

Directors reported ongoing construction on a €100m expansion that adds 198 lodges and luxury treehouses and increases resort capacity toward 3,500 guests. Staff numbers stood at 1,261 at year end.