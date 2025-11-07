ISCF Warns Short-Term Rental Legislation Threatens Rural Tourism

Derek Nolan of Air BNB, Charlie Reith of Expedia, Derek Keogh of the ISCF and David Murray of the Department of Housing at the 2024 ISCF conference

The ISCF conference to be held in county Clare next Monday and Tuesday will be told that 62pc of self-catering operators report revenue decline in 2025 per Fáilte Ireland data. The conference will hear that 74pc of ISCF members see 2025 bookings lower than last year; and 68pcreport facing 20pc+ cost rises.

The proposed STR rules risks closing hundreds of rural family businesses.

ISCF is lobby government that population threshold under the new legislation should rise to 30,000 and national tourism register.

The annual conference 10–11 November at Armada Hotel opened by Minister Michael Healy-Rae.

Máire Ní Mhurchú shared “Self-catering is the backbone of rural tourism.”

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh shared “Dangerous short-term letting legislation could denude rural Ireland of holiday homes.”