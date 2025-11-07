Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»ISCF Warns Short-Term Rental Legislation Threatens Rural Tourism

ISCF Warns Short-Term Rental Legislation Threatens Rural Tourism

0
By on News & Knowledge
Derek Nolan of Air BNB, Charlie Reith of Expedia, Derek Keogh of the ISCF and David Murray of the Department of Housing at the ISCF conference
Derek Nolan of Air BNB, Charlie Reith of Expedia, Derek Keogh of the ISCF and David Murray of the Department of Housing at the 2024 ISCF conference

The ISCF conference to be held in county Clare next Monday and Tuesday will be told that 62pc of self-catering operators report revenue decline in 2025 per Fáilte Ireland data. The conference will hear that 74pc of ISCF members see 2025 bookings lower than last year; and 68pcreport  facing 20pc+ cost rises. 

The proposed STR rules risks closing hundreds of rural family businesses. 

ISCF is lobby government that population threshold under the new legislation should rise to 30,000 and national tourism register. 

The annual conference 10–11 November at Armada Hotel opened by Minister Michael Healy-Rae.

Máire Ní Mhurchú shared “Self-catering is the backbone of rural tourism.

See also  Love holidays reveals its list of most loved hotels from Irish customers

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh shared “Dangerous short-term letting legislation could denude rural Ireland of holiday homes.”

Related posts:

Eoghan Corry and Sascha Nau of Amadeus at Worldchoice conference 2025WORLDCHOICE conference 2025 hears how generative AI is changing travel Margaret Jeffares of Good Food IrelandGood Food Ireland Collection reveals new members Corneel Koster CEO of Virigin AtlanticVirgin Atlantic confirms details of direct flights from Heathrow to Phuket Shannon air disasters recalled in 2026 edition of Peter McGarry’s Falling Stars
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.