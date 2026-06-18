ITAA reveals more details of 2026 conference in Costa Daurada

The conference runs from 1 to 4 October 2026.

It is based at the Blaumar Hotel in Salou.

Delegates access excursions to Poblet and Reus.

Spain attracts almost three million Irish visits annually.

Early arrivals can play golf at Infinitum.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has announced Costa Daurada in Catalonia as the host destination for its Annual Conference 2026. The event takes place from 1 to 4 October at the Blaumar Hotel in Salou and brings together Irish travel professionals for networking and insights.

The programme includes conference sessions, supplier networking, destination experiences and excursions to sites such as PortAventura World and Infinitum Golf. Partners include the Catalan Tourist Board and the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin. Registration is now open via info@itaa.ie.

Clare Dunne shared “We are delighted to bring the ITAA Annual Conference 2026 to the Costa Daurada.”

Pilar Herrero shared “We are honoured to welcome the members of the Irish Travel Agents Association to Costa Daurada.”