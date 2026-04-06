Just TWO countries have deployed the pre-registration app for Schengen Entry/Exit System ahead of E-day next Friday

Only two Member States, Sweden and Portugal, have deployed the pre-registration app the EU’s Schengen zone Entry/Exit System (EES) which becomes fully operational across all Schengen external border crossing points as of Friday, 10 April 2026. Airlines and airport operators have expressed serious worries about increased passenger queues as the deadline approaches.

The EES has been in a phased, gradual rollout since it began operations on 12 October 2025. Countries have been introducing biometric data collection (facial image + fingerprints for most non-EU/short-stay travelers) progressively at different border points.

system has moved towards complete mandatory use across Schengen external borders. Data from multiple European airports has shown consistent lengthening of processing times at immigration points in recent weeks.

Waiting times at Schengen airport border points have already reached up to two hours during peak periods as for EES so far. Passenger experience at external Schengen borders has faced strain with expectations of further impacts during the upcoming summer period.

Registration of 50pc of Third Country Nationals became mandatory on 10 March 2026. Full registration of 100pc of Third Country Nationals started from 31 March 2026.

Airports and airlines have called for an extension of full suspension options for the 2026 summer season.

Authorities have maintained partial suspensions at busy airports to manage demand but the removal of full suspension flexibility after 9 April has created additional pressure. The combination of biometric registration requirements and staff shortages at border posts has contributed to the current situation

From 10 April 2026 onward all Schengen countries (29 participating states) must fully deploy the EES at every external border crossing. This means no more manual passport stamping for non-EU nationals on short stays and digital recording of entries, exits, and refusals of entry, including biometrics where required.

Carriers (airlines, ferry/rail operators) will have obligations to check EES-related compliance before boarding in many cases.

This timeline has been repeatedly confirmed by the European Commission in late March 2026, with no postponement of the full rollout deadline. Earlier rumors or reports suggesting a delay to summer 2026 appear to have been inaccurate or conflated with post-rollout flexibilities.

The main concerns around the 9–10 April 2026 end to the transition period focus on increased processing times at borders, especially during the busy spring/summer travel season:

Each eligible traveler (non-EU nationals, including British, US, Canadian, Australian citizens, etc., for short stays) will generally require a passport scan + biometric capture (photo and/or fingerprints). This can add minutes per person compared to traditional stamping.

Early phases of the rollout already caused noticeable queues at some airports and ports (e.g., reports of multi-hour waits in places like Lisbon or at certain ferry/train links during peak periods).

Risks are highest at high-volume entry points (major airports, busy land borders, ferry terminals, Eurostar, etc.) right after 10 April, as full compliance kicks in everywhere simultaneously.

The European Commission has built in limited flexibilities for member states after the full rollout. Partial suspension of EES operations is possible during peak congestion periods for up to 90 days (potentially extendable by another 60 days), mainly to manage summer 2026 travel.

This could mean some borders temporarily revert to faster checks or limit full biometric processing during the busiest weeks (roughly April–early September 2026 in some cases). However, these are not automatic and depend on national decisions.

Despite these flexibilities, experts and travel organizations (airports, airlines) have warned of potential significant disruptions in the initial weeks/months after full rollout, especially if technical issues, staffing, or high passenger volumes coincide.

There are no major change for EU/Schengen citizens as the EES primarily targets third-country nationals. For non-EU travelers, expect longer border waits starting mid-April 2026. First-time visitors or those without prior EES records will need full biometrics.

The related European Travel Information and Authorisation System (pre-travel authorization, similar to ESTA) is expected later in 2026, with its own transitional/grace periods. It is not launching with the EES full rollout.

Olivier Jankovec shared “Passengers entering the Schengen area are likely to wait even longer at border control during Easter due to the persisting operational challenges around the EES rollout.”

Ourania Georgoutsakou shared “We reiterate our call on the European Commission and Member States to extend the possibility to fully or partially suspend EES where operationally necessary during the entirety of the 2026 summer season.”

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