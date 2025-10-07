Kenya updates rules on foreign airline access

Davis Chirchir Kenya Transport Minister.webp

Kenya’s State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development has revealed new guidelines to regulate foreign airline access, establishing a technical evaluation committee to assess applications systematically.

The framework, aligned with the 1944 Chicago Convention and ICAO standards, ensures fair treatment in airport access, slot allocations, fund repatriation, staff employment, advertising and taxation.

Consultations involved trade, agriculture, tourism, private sectors, Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to address current applications and promote reciprocal market practices.

The guidelines support Kenya’s aviation sector, contributing €1.4bn to GDP and 26,000 direct jobs, while enhancing cargo uplift for perishable agricultural goods via 5th freedom rights.

The committee includes ministries of Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Industry, Agriculture, the Attorney General, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Association of Air Operators, Kenya Airways, KAA and KCAA.

Transport minister Davis Chirchir shared “It is important to ensure that all market access applications are evaluated systematically and consultatively to address potential areas of unfair treatment.”

Teresia Mbaika shared “By regularising the market, Kenya sends a strong signal to the global aviation community that we are committed to fair, transparent and globally recognised standards.”