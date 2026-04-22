Kerry tourism networking session in Killarney hears of challenges to industry

Travel Extra editor Eoghan Corry outlined the challenges facing the industry at the kerry Tourism Networking session in Killarney.

The session at the Gleneagle Hotel was attended by 97 Enterprises, to include local Tour Operators, experiences, Hotels, and tourism organizations.

The Kerry industry Federation gave an update of activities and Kerry County Council outlined the supports available to the industry.

In a question and answer session Eoghan Curry gave his outlook on recent developments, including airspace closures, jet, fuel prices, jet, fuel availability, and the possibility of cancellations through the summer. He said Ireland was in a strong position to compete as the uniquely position of Irish airlines in relation to fuel hedging and prices meant that access fares would remain low.