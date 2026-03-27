KEY takeaways from Aeronet conference in Citynorth

Here are the key takeaways from the Aeronet Aviation Conference in CityNorth, moderated by Eoghan Corry:

Kenny Jacobs ex Ryanair and DAA shared that sustainability and growth can go hand in hand.

William Bolster stated that Waterford can become the new Knock Airport, handing about a million passengers a year

Thomas Fowler emphasised that Ryanair needs sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the right price.

Economist Joe Gill noted that aviation leaders have a tendency to put on the green jersey and adopt an MRO tech-focused approach in the north.

Mark Casey of Atlantic Flight Training Academy estimated that it costs €100,000 to train a pilot, and AFTA has the capability to raise output to 300 pilots a year

Joe Gill confirmed that a model is already being negotiated with two financial institutions to allow US-style student loans at low interest rates to prospective pilot trainees.

David Hansell stressed that for drones, spectrum is king and a dynamic model is preferable to leasing.

Jam Hartley underlined that public perception is key to everything where drones are concerned and the industry must prepare for the next step.

Carl Coates of Rosslare Harbour outlined the advantages of using drones for loading cargo but asked where the electricity to power drone operation will come from.

Drone specialist Ian Kiely warned that Ireland is under the microscope and decisions made now will become underlying practice for the next 100 years.

Niall Bolger Ireland’s representative at the European Space Agency revealed that there are now130 Irish companies active in the Irish aerospace sector.

Mark McCarville spoke about rigorous testing requited to satisfy ESA’s criteria but that they then could provide large sums of money without taking a slice of the company.

John O’Donoghue described his company’s journey from medical implants to space technology and mentioned how validation from ESA can open doors to boardrooms.

Jeremy “Jam” Hartley shared that vertical aviation will change the design and construction of our communities.

Cormac McKay urged delegates not to dismiss electric aviation, and suggested the Ryder Cup in Ireland could serve as a global showcase for advances in electric aviation.

Joe Gill speaking at the Aeronet conference in Citynorth

William Bolster, Thomas Fowler and Eoghan Corry at the Aeronet conference in Citynorth

Eoghan Corry and Kenny Jacobs at the Aeronet conference in Citynorth

Jeremy “Jam” Hartley speaking on the drones panel at the Aeronet conference in Citynorth