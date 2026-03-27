KEY takeaways from Aeronet conference in Citynorth

Here are the key takeaways from the Aeronet Aviation Conference in CityNorth, moderated by Eoghan Corry:
- Kenny Jacobs ex Ryanair and DAA shared that sustainability and growth can go hand in hand.
- William Bolster stated that Waterford can become the new Knock Airport, handing about a million passengers a year
- Thomas Fowler emphasised that Ryanair needs sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the right price.
- Economist Joe Gill noted that aviation leaders have a tendency to put on the green jersey and adopt an MRO tech-focused approach in the north.
- Mark Casey of Atlantic Flight Training Academy estimated that it costs €100,000 to train a pilot, and AFTA has the capability to raise output to 300 pilots a year
- Joe Gill confirmed that a model is already being negotiated with two financial institutions to allow US-style student loans at low interest rates to prospective pilot trainees.
- David Hansell stressed that for drones, spectrum is king and a dynamic model is preferable to leasing.
- Jam Hartley underlined that public perception is key to everything where drones are concerned and the industry must prepare for the next step.
- Carl Coates of Rosslare Harbour outlined the advantages of using drones for loading cargo but asked where the electricity to power drone operation will come from.
- Drone specialist Ian Kiely warned that Ireland is under the microscope and decisions made now will become underlying practice for the next 100 years.
- Niall Bolger Ireland’s representative at the European Space Agency revealed that there are now130 Irish companies active in the Irish aerospace sector.
- Mark McCarville spoke about rigorous testing requited to satisfy ESA’s criteria but that they then could provide large sums of money without taking a slice of the company.
- John O’Donoghue described his company’s journey from medical implants to space technology and mentioned how validation from ESA can open doors to boardrooms.
- Jeremy “Jam” Hartley shared that vertical aviation will change the design and construction of our communities.
- Cormac McKay urged delegates not to dismiss electric aviation, and suggested the Ryder Cup in Ireland could serve as a global showcase for advances in electric aviation.