KEY takeaways from the five days of the Dubai Air Show 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025 wrapped up its five days at Al Maktoum International Airport last week, with airlines from the Gulf and Africa signing deals for aircraft worth tens ofbns of euro in list prices. The event was marred by the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal from the Indian air force on a crash on the final day.

Flying displays featured teams such as the UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat and India’s Surya Kiran, with more than 200 aircraft on the ground and eVTOLs from Joby and Archer in the air, following Joby’s piloted landing at the airport on 11 November.

Conferences ran on four stages with 12 tracks covering green fuels, airport technology, cybersecurity, and workforce development, where aircraft operated on sustainable aviation fuel and exhibitors presented on decarbonisation and circular supply chains.