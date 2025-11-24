KEY takeaways from the five days of the Dubai Air Show 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025 wrapped up its five days at Al Maktoum International Airport last week, with airlines from the Gulf and Africa signing deals for aircraft worth tens ofbns of euro in list prices. The event was marred by the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal from the Indian air force on a crash on the final day.
Flying displays featured teams such as the UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat and India’s Surya Kiran, with more than 200 aircraft on the ground and eVTOLs from Joby and Archer in the air, following Joby’s piloted landing at the airport on 11 November.
Conferences ran on four stages with 12 tracks covering green fuels, airport technology, cybersecurity, and workforce development, where aircraft operated on sustainable aviation fuel and exhibitors presented on decarbonisation and circular supply chains.
- Emirates opened the event on Monday with an order for 65 Boeing 777-9 jets at a value of €35bn, followed by an additional eight Airbus A350-900s on Wednesday that brought its total commitment for the type to 73 units.
- Flydubai, the Dubai-based low-cost carrier, entered the Airbus order book for the first time on Tuesday through a memorandum of understanding for up to 150 A321neo-family aircraft, priced at €22.4bn including options for 100 more, as it prepares to expand operations at the airport.
- Ethiopian Airlines added to its fleet with six A350-900s on Tuesday and two more on Thursday from Novus Aviation Capital, while Royal Jordanian Airlines leased two additional A321neos from Avolon for delivery in 2027 and 2028.
- Morocco finalised a contract for 10 Airbus H225M helicopters to replace its Puma fleet, and Emirates secured approval from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority for modifications on its Boeing 777s alongside an extension of Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine service agreements into the 2040s.
- Boeing returned to the static park after skipping the 2023 edition, displaying the 777X prototype and conducting flying demonstrations of the P-8 Poseidon and B-52, while Airbus showed the A350-1000 in flight and marked Emirates’ 40th anniversary with a special livery on an A380.
- Defence exhibits included Aero Vodochody’s L-39 SkyFox trainer in its Dubai debut, and the show hosted 21 national pavilions, 98 chalets, and 120 startups alongside 50 investors.
- The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority director-general stated that air taxi services will launch in Dubai by 2026, with drone deliveries covering 30pc of the city now and 70pc within five years. Organisers reported 1,200 exhibitors, 1,350 media representatives, and over 72,000 visitors, with Israeli defence firms absent after a technical review.
- Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths noted that passenger traffic at Dubai International will exceed 100m within 18 months, and the event included a two-day space programme in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, featuring technology displays and networking.
- Flydubai also leased Boeing 737s from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, and Emirates announced a fleet-wide rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi on Boeing 777s starting in November 2025.
- Dubai Airshow 2025, key takeaways Dubai Airshow, Emirates Boeing order 2025, flydubai Airbus A321neo, Ethiopian Airlines A350 Dubai, air taxi Dubai 2026, sustainable aviation fuel Dubai, eVTOL Joby Archer, Boeing 777X display, Airbus A350 flying demo, UAE drone delivery, aerospace conferences 2025, Middle East aircraft deals