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Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county council
Fearghal Reidy CEO of Kerry county council since December 2, 2024

Killarney gets new cycle lines in major upgrade

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By on News & Knowledge
  • The Transport Minister opened new cycle lanes at Rock Road and Park Road in Killarney.
  • The schemes provide segregated infrastructure within a €5m project.
  • Works included narrowing vehicle lanes and utility upgrades.
  • Over 12,600 residents live within a 10-minute cycle of the town centre.
  • Next phases include Upper Lewis Road and the Flesk Cycleway.

The Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has opened new cycle lanes in Killarney as part of active travel schemes. 

The projects deliver shared and segregated walking and cycling infrastructure on Rock Road and Park Road. The works form part of a €5m urban regeneration project funded by the National Transport Authority. They include physical kerbing, landscaping and utility upgrades such as undergrounding cables and improved drainage. 

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Over 12,600 residents live within a 10-minute cycle of the town centre. Future phases cover Upper Lewis Road, Deerpark Road and the Flesk Cycleway.

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