Airbus delivered 89 aircraft to 49 customers in June 2026

Airbus delivered 89 aircraft in June 2026.

Gross orders reached 71 in the same month.

Cumulative deliveries for 2026 stand at 351.

Airbus predicts 3.9pc annual passenger traffic growth to 2045.

The company forecasts demand for 42,060 new aircraft over 20 years.

Airbus has delivered 89 aircraft to 49 customers in June 2026. The manufacturer recorded 71 gross orders during the month and reached 351 deliveries to 77 customers for the year to date. Its Global Market Forecast predicts passenger traffic growth of 3.9pc annually over the next 20 years.

Urbanisation and middle class expansion drive demand with 1.4 billion more people in the flying demographic by 2045. Airbus forecasts air traffic to reach 10 billion passengers per year by 2045. Single aisle aircraft account for 81pc of the 42,060 new aircraft requirement through 2045.

The A321neo and XLR form over 70pc of the A320 Family backlog and suit new city pair routes. The A350 supports long-haul and cargo operations. Fleet renewal favours new generation aircraft which will comprise almost 100pc of the global fleet by 2045.