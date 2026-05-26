La Guardia to O’Hare is USA’s busiest route – OAG

LaGuardia O’Hare carried 326,233 seats in May 2026.

Los Angeles to San Francisco recorded 319,045 seats.

Jeju to Seoul Gimpo handled 1,116,261 seats.

Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita recorded 548,675 seats.

Mumbai to Delhi showed 14 pc growth in seats.

New York LaGuardia to Chicago O’Hare has become the busiest domestic air route in the United States in May 2026. The route carried 326,000 scheduled seats in both directions according to OAG data. This figure represents a 12 pc increase from the previous year.

Los Angeles to San Francisco ranked second with 319,000 seats while New York JFK to Los Angeles followed with 308,000 seats. Atlanta to Orlando and Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale placed fourth and fifth. Asian routes dominate global rankings with Jeju to Seoul Gimpo recording 1.12 million seats in May 2026.

Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita led international routes with 549,000 seats in May 2026. Hong Kong to Taipei followed closely with 547,000 seats. The data from OAG measures scheduled seat capacity for the full month in both directions.

OAG defines the busiest routes by scheduled seat capacity for the full calendar month, counting flights in both directions. See report here.