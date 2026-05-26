Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»La Guardia to O’Hare is USA’s busiest route – OAG
Jamie L Rhee Commissioner of Chicago O'Hare
Jamie L Rhee Commissioner of Chicago O'Hare

La Guardia to O’Hare is USA’s busiest route – OAG

0
By on Analysis, News & Knowledge
  • LaGuardia O’Hare carried 326,233 seats in May 2026.
  • Los Angeles to San Francisco recorded 319,045 seats.
  • Jeju to Seoul Gimpo handled 1,116,261 seats.
  • Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita recorded 548,675 seats.
  • Mumbai to Delhi showed 14 pc growth in seats.

New York LaGuardia to Chicago O’Hare has become the busiest domestic air route in the United States in May 2026. The route carried 326,000 scheduled seats in both directions according to OAG data. This figure represents a 12 pc increase from the previous year.

Los Angeles to San Francisco ranked second with 319,000 seats while New York JFK to Los Angeles followed with 308,000 seats. Atlanta to Orlando and Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale placed fourth and fifth. Asian routes dominate global rankings with Jeju to Seoul Gimpo recording 1.12 million seats in May 2026.

See also  HERE are the FIFTEEN updates to DFA travel advice this week

Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita led international routes with 549,000 seats in May 2026. Hong Kong to Taipei followed closely with 547,000 seats. The data from OAG measures scheduled seat capacity for the full month in both directions.

OAG defines the busiest routes by scheduled seat capacity for the full calendar month, counting flights in both directions. See report here.

Related posts:

Conor Mowlds of Cork PortHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANTRY in 2026 John McLaughlin chair of Donegal TourismHERE are the cruise ship calls to KILLYBEGS in 2026 Saint Patrick's grave in Downpatrick, where local landowner Hugh de Lacy miraculously discovered the body and ham him reinterred alongside saints Brigid and Colmcille in 1185, shortly after he had seized the kingdom from the IrishHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANGOR, county Down, in 2026 Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland up by 18.3pc in March
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.