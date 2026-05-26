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Paul O'Sullivan CEO Frazer ferry group
Paul O'Sullivan CEO Frazer ferry group

Frazer group halts Carlingford-Greenore ferry service after nine years

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  • The service began operating in 2017 as a multimillion euro project.
  • The notice confirmed extension of expiry dates for 2026 tickets.
  • The ferry carried foot passengers, cars and bicycles.
  • Businesses in Greenore and Carlingford reported effects on visitor numbers.
  • Politicians from both sides of the border raised concerns over tourism support.

The Carlingford Lough ferry service has suspended operations for 2026. The cross border connection between Greenore in County Louth and Greencastle in County Down has run for nearly a decade since its launch in 2017. Local politicians and business owners have called for urgent resolution to support tourism in the area.A notice on the operator website confirmed that the service will not run on any date in 2026.

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Tickets for outstanding 2026 trips will have their expiry dates extended for future use when the ferry resumes. The ferry forms part of the Frazer Ferry Group and carried foot passengers, cars and bicycles

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