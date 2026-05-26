Germany reduces aviation tax after Ryanair exodus

The reduction takes effect on 1 July 2026.

The new tax rates are €13.03, €33.01 and €59.43.

Parliament approved a 16 pc cut across tiers.

The tax returns to levels before the 2024 increase.

The levy applies per departing passenger by flight distance.

The German government has reduced its national aviation tax with effect from 1 July 2026. Parliament approved the cut to pre 2024 levels across all three tiers. The new rates stand at €13.03, €33.01 and €59.43 per departing passenger depending on flight length.

Ryanair withdrew their base at Berlin airport because of the tax.

The change delivers a 16 pc reduction in the levies. Airlines including Ryanair had criticised the previous tax levels for effects on air traffic recovery. The adjustment applies from early third quarter 2026.

The tax applies to departing passengers on flights from German airports. Authorities set different rates according to distance travelled. The measure returns the tax to earlier amounts.