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Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Germany reduces aviation tax after Ryanair exodus

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By on Aviation
  • The reduction takes effect on 1 July 2026.
  • The new tax rates are €13.03, €33.01 and €59.43.
  • Parliament approved a 16 pc cut across tiers.
  • The tax returns to levels before the 2024 increase.
  • The levy applies per departing passenger by flight distance.

The German government has reduced its national aviation tax with effect from 1 July 2026. Parliament approved the cut to pre 2024 levels across all three tiers. The new rates stand at €13.03, €33.01 and €59.43 per departing passenger depending on flight length.

Ryanair withdrew their base at Berlin airport because of the tax.

The change delivers a 16 pc reduction in the levies. Airlines including Ryanair had criticised the previous tax levels for effects on air traffic recovery. The adjustment applies from early third quarter 2026.

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The tax applies to departing passengers on flights from German airports. Authorities set different rates according to distance travelled. The measure returns the tax to earlier amounts.

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