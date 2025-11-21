Laptop lodged in seat causes United Airlines flight UA925 to divert to Dublin

Trending
United Airlines flight UA925 departed Heathrow for Washington on 19 November 2025.

A passenger dropped a laptop between the armrest and the seat floor two hours after takeoff. Crew diverted the Boeing 767 to Dublin Airport as a fire-prevention precaution. Maintenance staff removed the laptop safely to prevent damage from seat reclining and passengers continued to Washington after the aircraft cleared inspections.

Shaun Dunne of Shaun’s Aviation shared “Diverting is a standard procedure when a electronic device is stuck in a seat on transatlantic flights – this is to prevent a fire if a passenger reclines their seat damaging the phone and causing a mid-air fire.”

