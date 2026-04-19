LATAM unveils cabin interiors for its Airbus A321XLR

LATAM Airlines unveiled the cabin interiors for its Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The premium business section uses Thompson Aero Seating VantageSOLO suites in 1-1 configuration with fully flat seats and sliding doors.

Economy class features Recaro R3 seats in 3-3 layout and all seats include personal entertainment screens.

Deliveries of the A321XLR start in 2027 and the aircraft seat over 170 passengers.

LATAM plans targeted long-haul routes from Lima to US cities and holds orders for 13 of the jets.

LATAM Airlines has unveiled the cabin interiors for its Airbus A321XLR aircraft and is preparing the jets for long-haul routes in South America. The airline has chosen Thompson Aero Seating VantageSOLO suites in a 1-1 configuration for the premium business section.

The A321XLR deliveries start in 2027 and the aircraft seat over 170 passengers. The premium business cabin features fully flat seats with sliding doors for privacy and direct aisle access for every passenger. Economy class uses Recaro R3 seats in a 3-3 layout. The airline has added personal entertainment screens Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity across all seats. LATAM placed a lavatory near the business class area to manage passenger movement on longer flights.

The cabin design draws on materials and textures inspired by South America through the firm PriestmanGoode. LATAM plans to use the narrowbody jets from its hub in Lima for targeted routes to cities in the United States such as San Francisco Washington Dulles Atlanta Miami Boston or Toronto. The airline holds orders for 13 A321XLRs and expects to operate around 410 aircraft by late 2026. LATAM has grown from 371 aircraft in 2025 after taking delivery of additional jets.

Roberto Alvo shared “The XLR is a very interesting aircraft. It is not for everyone. It is niche. You have to remember that 95pc of passengers go to the bathroom and probably half of them go twice on longer flights.