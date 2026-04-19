Dublin airport completes airport wide lounge upgrades with opening of two-deck Phoenix Lounge in T1

Dublin Airport has welcomed the opening of its brand new Phoenix Lounge in Terminal 1, marking the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment programme that now sees all passenger lounges fully upgraded and ready for the busy summer season.

The Phoenix Lounge, which replaces the previous Terminal 1 facility, officially became available to travellers from 16 April with bookings opening on that date and the space now welcoming guests daily. Spanning a generous capacity of more than 300 seats, the lounge offers double the seating of its predecessor along with triple the selection of food and drink options, providing a significantly enhanced pre flight experience for departing passengers.

Situated after security on the corridor linking Terminals 1 and 2, the new lounge features hot breakfast and lunch selections prepared with fresh local produce, a wide array of cold options, draught Guinness on tap, and an extensive choice of beers, wines, cocktails and spirits. Additional amenities include a dedicated business zone for those needing to work, private showers for freshening up, and pleasant views across the terminal and runway. The space has been designed to create a calm and welcoming atmosphere where passengers can unwind before their journeys, whether they are heading off on short haul flights or longer international trips.

Access to the Phoenix Lounge is priced from €35 per person when booked online in advance and €40 at reception on the day. It operates daily from 04:00 to 21:00 with a maximum stay of two hours, though these times may be subject to seasonal adjustments. The opening follows the recent reopening of the revamped 51st and Green Lounge in Terminal 2 on 31 March, which serves passengers travelling to North America after US preclearance. Together with the earlier refurbished Martello Lounge and Liffey Lounge, the introduction of the Phoenix Lounge means that every lounge at Dublin Airport has now been modernised, delivering improved comfort and facilities across both terminals ahead of the peak summer travel period.

Passengers have already begun to share positive feedback on the brighter, more spacious environment and the increased choice available, positioning the lounges as a strong option for those seeking a premium start to their holidays or business trips from Ireland’s busiest airport. With the full suite of lounges now operational, Dublin Airport continues to invest in elevating the overall passenger experience as demand for air travel rebounds strongly this year.