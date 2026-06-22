Legend of the Seas enters Spanish Shipyard for final preparations

The Legend of the Seas entered Navantia shipyard on 22 June 2026 for five days of work.

Preparations include gardens in Central Park and technical inspections.

Inaugural itineraries cover seven night Western Mediterranean cruises.

The ship will reposition to Port Everglades for Caribbean sailings.

Royal Caribbean has seven vessels in its current orderbook.

Royal Caribbean has repositioned the Legend of the Seas at Navantia shipyard in Spain. The 250,800 ton Icon class vessel arrived on 22 June 2026 and will undergo five days of final adjustments in Dique 4. Workers prepare gardens and green areas in the ship’s Central Park along with technical work and inspections.

The shipyard previously installed over 10,000 natural plants on the Icon of the Seas in late 2023. Legend of the Seas will offer seven night Western Mediterranean cruises during its inaugural season with calls at Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille and La Spezia. It will then reposition to Florida for Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries in the 2027 28 winter season.

The vessel carries 5,610 passengers. Royal Caribbean’s next largest ship in the world will be Hero of the Seas scheduled for 2027 service from PortMiami.