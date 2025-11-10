Lindblad Expeditions expands 2027-28 river cruise season across Asia, Egypt and Europe

Natalya Leahy CEO of Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed an expanded 2027-28 season for its river cruise itineraries across Egypt, India, Vietnam and Europe.

The season includes the most expansive lineup to date with new European and Indian river expeditions. The Evolve will join the fleet in 2027 to introduce three new Christmas and one holiday voyages exploring Europe’s Christmas markets.

Guest favourites return, including the Charaidew II on India’s Brahmaputra River, The Jahan on the Mekong River in Vietnam and the Oberoi Philae on the Nile. Each voyage features deeply curated itineraries with exclusive cultural access and expert guidance.

Natalya Leahy shared “Our river journeys invite guests to see the world in a more intentional way, unhurried, intimate and deeply connected to place. We’re thrilled that our new European and Indian river expeditions have been so well received, and we’re delighted to offer even more ways to explore, including festive European Christmas market sailings. Because how you see the world matters, and that’s what makes our river collection so special.

Across our fleet, from rivers to open seas, we’re continuing to reimagine how people experience the world. For us, exploration isn’t just about where we travel but how deeply we connect with places, with cultures and with one another.”