RETHINK: Norwegian cruise drinks packages WILL apply on their private island

Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped its planned change to beverage packages at Great Stirrup Cay and will continue to honour them indefinitely at the private island in the Bahamas.

The original policy, set to begin on 1 March 2026, would have ended inclusion of alcoholic drinks for Free at Sea package holders, with only complimentary options such as water, iced tea, and juices available to all guests. Norwegian initially described the adjustment as part of a transformation of the experience at the port and mentioned development of a new island-specific beverage package, later indicating an upgrade to Free at Sea Plus for inclusion.

Travel agents received reports that the company reversed the decision following feedback, allowing guests with Free at Sea and Free at Sea Plus packages to order alcoholic beverages on the island without extra cost. The cruise line updated its website to remove the exclusion for Great Stirrup Cay from beverage package terms.

A temporary delay had already applied the policy through March 2026 for affected sailings before the indefinite extension.

The new two-ship pier at Great Stirrup Cay, which partially opened in late 2025, will be closed temporarily from April to July 2026 for completion. Ships visiting during this period will anchor offshore and use tender boats to transport passengers ashore. Planned major enhancements that include a water park and a heated swimming pool.

Norwegian Cruise Line shared in a written statement: “The Free at Sea (FAS) and More at Sea (MAS) beverage packages will once again extend beyond the ship to include beverages on the island. So if you have the FAS drink package it will still work on GSC after March 31; you don’t need to upgrade to FAS+.”