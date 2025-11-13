Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Lobby groups call for private bus operators to be included in Child Leap Scheme

Lobby groups call for private bus operators to be included in Child Leap Scheme

0
By on News & Knowledge
Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

Lobby groups have been in touch with local councils nationwide  to call for commercial bus operators to be included in Child Leap Scheme.

The scheme provides free bus travel for children under nine and benefits 136,000 children mainly in urban areas. The coach operators argues that excluding commercial operators creates inequality for rural children. Including private operators in the scheme would requires €1m funding. 

Dara Mulvey shared “Children need to be treated fairly. Excluding the commercial providers creates inequality. There are a large cohort of children in rural areas who won’t be able to avail. This is a great scheme, I fully welcome it but we need to include commercial operators. Commercial bus operators are playing a much greater role than they were in the past.”

See also  LISTEN: Eoghan Corry speaking about 40,000 free rail  passes on offer from the EU

Related posts:

Charlotte Brenner of TUITUI reveals city break packages from Dublin Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair confirms further cuts to winter 2025/26 schedule in Germany Donald TrumpUS Tourism losses reach €1bn due to Federal shutdown Filip Cornelis, Director for Aviation, European CommissionEntry Exit System launched across 29 European countries for British passport holders
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.