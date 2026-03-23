Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»FIVE more Qatar aircraft transferred to Teruel, back in the aircraft storage business during Gulf War
Christophe Guittard of Qatar Airways
Christophe Guittard of Qatar Airways

FIVE more Qatar aircraft transferred to Teruel, back in the aircraft storage business during Gulf War

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Teruel Airport in eastern Spain has become a parking facility for aircraft affected by the war involving Iran, which has led to airspace closures and flight rerouting across the Middle East. The airport has become a refuge for commercial aircraft fleeing the war in the Middle East providing temporary storage and safe parking for planes diverted from conflict zones. 

Five more Qatar aircraft were transported to the airport in eastern Spain yesterday. A total of 25 aircraft have arrived by the end of Sunday 22 March 2026, of which 22 came from Qatar Airways. Ten wide-body jets landed on Friday, including an A380 from London, A350s, and a Boeing 787.

See also  Intrepid Travel reports strongest performance in 37 years

The airport normally handles about two aircraft daily as a former military base in Aragon province that sees limited regular traffic. With capacity for 250 ​wide-body and up to 400 ​narrow-body aircraft, sttate-owned Teruel is ⁠one of Europe’s largest aircraft maintenance and storage hubs, and had around 140 aircraft park there over two years during the Covid pandemic.

Alejandro Ibrahim, general manager of the terminal, shared “Companies are revising their fleets and routes and looking for safer places to park their planes, and Europe fits the bill. We’ve acted as a refuge and supported global air transport. We’re working week to week because there’s no clear horizon and it really depends on the companies how this could all develop in the coming months. What we would like is for (the conflict) to end, because our important business is aircraft maintenance. The more planes fly, the greater activity our airport has.”

See also  Qantas to exclude JetStar passengers from lounge access from 1 Julypolaris

Related posts:

Elena Cabrera Ryanair's country communications manager for SpainRyanair passenger numbers in Spain were up 4.1pc in 2025 Juan Jose Hidalgo Chairman & CEO of Air Europa‘SIXTY ONE days late’ – Spanish judge rules that Air Europa must pay €1,500 in compensation Steve Heapy CEO of Jet2Jet2 report 7.9pc rise in bookings for 2026 Rob Bishton CEO of the CAALondon CAA airport passenger numbers surpass 302m for the first time
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.