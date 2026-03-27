Loganair launches Scotland’s first electric flights

Loganair has completed demonstration flights with Beta ALIA CTOL all electric aircraft on Royal Mail Scottish routes. The carrier became the first commercial operator in the country to fly an all electric aircraft on its network. Flights operate from conventional runways with a maximum range of 336 nautical miles and payload of 560 kilogrammes.

The first flight took place between Glasgow and Dundee with further demonstrations set between Aberdeen Inverness Wick and Orkney. The aircraft charge in 20 minutes and suit high frequency regional routes. Beta Technologies develops both conventional electric planes and eVTOLs.

Beta ALIA CTOL demonstration flights previously occurred at Shannon Airport to Norway, from East Hampton in the United States to New York JFK Airport and in New Zealand. Surf Air Mobility have already signed a firm order for 25 ALIA CTOL aircraft for cargo routes in Hawaii.

Simon Newitt shared “Scotland’s geography makes it one of the most compelling environments for electric aviation anywhere in the world short routes existing infrastructure and communities that have depended on reliable air connections for generations.”