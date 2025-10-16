London court orders Italy’s Lumiwings to return only aircraft to Irish lessor

Alan Geraghty head of European Operations at Wilmington Trust

A London court has ordered Lumiwings to return its sole Embraer E195 aircraft to lessor Azorra on 10 October 2025, leaving the Greek carrier without a functioning fleet following the lease termination.

The ruling in Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited v. Lumiwings Anonymi Aeroporiki Etaireia S.A. (case LM-2025-000293) stemmed from Lumiwings’ continued operation of SX-LWD after lease end.

The aircraft has been grounded at Foggia Gino Lisa since 26 September 2025, iterminating Italy’s PSO routes to Milan Linate and Turin Caselle.

Lumiwings’ other aircraft, B737-700 SX-LWC leased from Deucalion Aviation, has been stored at Castellón de la Plana since October 2024. AeroItalia plans to take over Foggia’s incentive programme for scheduled routes.