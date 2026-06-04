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Edwin Gray of Lough Allen Adventure
Edwin Gray of Lough Allen Adventure

Lough Allen Adventure opens new inflatable waterpark

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  • The waterpark features floating slides and obstacles.
  • Lough Allen Adventure opened in 2021.
  • Summer camps run in July and August.
  • Activities include kayaking and raft building.
  • The site sits on Lough Allen shoreline.

Lough Allen Adventure has opened a new inflatable waterpark in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. The attraction provides family-friendly activities on Lough Allen as part of the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands region. Visitors access interconnected floating obstacles, slides, trampolines and climbing features with direct shoreline entry.

Edwin Gray and Tojo Lazzari launched the centre in 2021 with guided kayaking and paddleboarding on the Shannon Blueway. The business expanded to include raft building, guided lake expeditions and summer camps that run through July and August. The waterpark adds high-energy options alongside wellness-focused experiences in the natural lakeside setting.

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Sinead McDermott shared “Lough Allen Adventure has created a unique visitor experience that perfectly complements Leitrim’s natural landscape and tourism ambitions. The combination of adventure, wellness and family-friendly activities is hugely important in attracting new visitors to the county and supporting local tourism businesses.”

Edwin Gray shared “We’ve always wanted people to leave here feeling energised and refreshed. Adventure tourism today is about more than adrenaline. People want memorable experiences they can share together, but they also want time to slow down and switch off. That combination of activity and wellness in a natural environment is what makes Lough Allen Adventure unique.”

Edwin Gray and Tojo Lazzari
Edwin Gray and Tojo Lazzari
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