LYQD opens whiskey cask exchange facility

LYQD has launched Ireland’s first digital exchange for cask whiskey at a an event at McCallan Bonded. The platform operates from Cork with Enterprise Ireland support.

The exchange allowed buying, selling, and maturing authenticated casks. The company aims to provide liquidity for distilleries and owners..

James Jardella, co-founder and CEO of LYQD shared “Our mission is to redefine how whiskey is traded as an alternative asset. We’re not replacing traditional cask ownership – we’re protecting and amplifying it. LYQD gives distilleries and cask owners a transparent, secure space to connect at a time when the industry needs liquidity and trust more than ever.”

Ernest Cantillon, co-founder of LYQD shared “There’s no doubt that whiskey, both for its enjoyment and its ultimate value, is destined to end up in bottles to be shared and savoured, but there’s a lot of value, equity and capital trapped in that ageing process. We believe there’s a smarter way for that value to be released, and for new market entrants to participate in that appreciation.”

