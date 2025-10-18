Madagascar Airlines reassures Dublin-based lessor about safety of aircraft

Mick Mooney CEO of ACIA Aero

Madagascar Airlines has reassured Dublin-based lessor ACIA Aero about the safety of its two ATR72-500 aircraft following a military coup, with airports remaining open and long-haul flights resuming.

ACIA Aero’s letter on 15 October 2025 requested the aircraft be moved due to protests but later confirmed no intention to repossess them after discussions with the airline’s board.

CEO Thierry de Bailleul stepped back from duties on 15 October 2025, citing a social media campaign by pilots, but clarified his consulting contract remains active.

International airlines like Air France and Emirates suspended Antananarivo services, while Ethiopian Airlines and Turkish Airlines resumed flights by 17 October 2025.

The airline adjusted schedules due to a temporary nighttime curfew but maintained robust connectivity despite political unrest.

Madagascar Airlines shared in a written statement: “ACIA Aero has confirmed its confidence in Madagascar Airlines. The letter received from ACIA Aero, dated October 15, was a precautionary measure taken in response to the national political context. The senior management of ACIA Aero has since held a direct discussion with the chairman of the board of Madagascar Airlines. During this exchange, ACIA confirmed that it has no intention of repossessing its aircraft.”

Thierry de Bailleul shared, “My decision to step aside was driven by the intention to preserve operational stability and avoid any interference with the political transition.”