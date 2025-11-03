Marella Cruises plans adults only Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s cruise

Trending
Chris Hackney Director Marella Cruises
Marella Cruises has revealed plans for an Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s adults-only cruise for April 2027.

The three-night cruise on Marella Discovery runs from 28 April to 1 May 2027. The itinerary includes departure from Palma, calls at Valencia and Ibiza, and return to Palma. Prices start at £799 per person with sales opening 30 October 2025. Cruise-and-stay packages offer stays at hotels including Alua Soul Mallorca Resort. 

Chris Hackney shared “We are excited to be announcing the launch of our themed cruise for 2027. The return of the hotly anticipated ‘Electric Sunsets’ is exciting for our loyal cruise customers and new cruise customers alike”

