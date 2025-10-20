MetroLink cost overruns to be split between state and contractors

Sean Sweeney MetroLink Project director

The MetroLink project, a multi-billion euro underground railway, will split cost overruns between the State and contractors to avoid issues seen with the National Children’s Hospital.

Documents obtained by the Sunday Independent on 19 October 2025 reveal that developers are incentivised to deliver the project on budget and on time. The project faces logistical challenges, including housing the necessary workforce.

Contractors are expected to share financial responsibility for any budget excesses. The railway aims to improve transport connectivity in Dublin. Documents were obtained on 19 October 2025. Workforce housing poses a logistical challenge.