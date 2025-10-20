Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
MetroLink cost overruns to be split between state and contractors

Sean Sweeney MetroLink Project director
The MetroLink project, a multi-billion euro underground railway, will split cost overruns between the State and contractors to avoid issues seen with the National Children’s Hospital. 

Documents obtained by the Sunday Independent on 19 October 2025 reveal that developers are incentivised to deliver the project on budget and on time. The project faces logistical challenges, including housing the necessary workforce. 

