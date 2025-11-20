Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»MetroLink recosting ‘to be based on older designs’ Oireachtas committee told

MetroLink recosting ‘to be based on older designs’ Oireachtas committee told

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
Peter Walsh CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland
Peter Walsh CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has told an Oireachtas Transport Committee hearing that theu are examining the overall cost forecast model for MetroLink during

The project estimated €9.5bn excluding VAT under a preliminary business case three years prior A comprehensive recosting based on older designs expected completion in early 2026 The 18.8km line planned to run from north of Swords through Dublin Airport to Charlemont The line envisioned trains every three minutes during peak periods transporting up to 20,000 people per hour per direction

Sean Sweeney shared “I think the top line is that the Irish construction industry cannot support the construction of this project, and that’s without even factoring in the other major infrastructure projects that are in play at the moment as well”

See also  Aer Lingus pilot suspension in Manchester after mid flight seating dispute

Related posts:

Antonoaldo Neves CEO of EtihadEtihad Guest extends miles redemption to every seat in every class Juan Jose Hidalgo Chairman & CEO of Air EuropaSpain’s Air Europa signs for forty Airbus A350 aircraft at Dubai air show Martin Rolfe of NATSRyanair €5m lawsuit against England’s NATS will not be heard until 2027 Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.