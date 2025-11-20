MetroLink recosting ‘to be based on older designs’ Oireachtas committee told

Peter Walsh CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has told an Oireachtas Transport Committee hearing that theu are examining the overall cost forecast model for MetroLink during

The project estimated €9.5bn excluding VAT under a preliminary business case three years prior A comprehensive recosting based on older designs expected completion in early 2026 The 18.8km line planned to run from north of Swords through Dublin Airport to Charlemont The line envisioned trains every three minutes during peak periods transporting up to 20,000 people per hour per direction

Sean Sweeney shared “I think the top line is that the Irish construction industry cannot support the construction of this project, and that’s without even factoring in the other major infrastructure projects that are in play at the moment as well”