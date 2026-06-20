HERE are the main midsummer events and festivals across Ireland

Here are the most prominent midsummer events and festivals across Ireland
- Hill of Uisneach Summer Solstice Sunset Event (Co. Westmeath): The Hill of Uisneach, known as the sacred centre and mythological heart of Ireland, hosts a dedicated Summer Solstice Sunset Event on Saturday 20 June 2026. Organisers invite people to gather from 19:00 in the car park before walking up the hill for an evening of storytelling, reflection, song and connection with the land on the longest day of the year. The event finishes around 22:30–23:00. Tickets cost €24.50. Uisneach also held its larger Bealtaine Fire Festival in May.
- Croghan Hill / Crochaun Hill (Co. Offaly): Croghan Hill (Cruachán) is an extinct volcano and ancient royal and ritual site with strong historical and legendary associations, including links to early Irish kings and inauguration traditions. Enjoy the 360-degree views across the Midlands (reportedly visible across up to 19 counties on clear days), and reflect on its ancient ceremonial past.
- Cork Midsummer Festival (Cork City, 12–21 June): One of Ireland’s leading multidisciplinary arts festivals that transforms the city into a stage with theatre, dance, music, visual arts, food, street performances and circus events across more than 30 locations. Expect a mix of free and ticketed shows, community participation and innovative performances.
- Beyond the Pale (Glendalough, Wicklow, mid-June): Boutique music and arts festival set on the scenic Glendalough Estate. Expect intimate live music sets, arts installations and a relaxed atmosphere in beautiful natural surroundings.
- Navan Midsummer Festival (Navan, Co. Meath, 18–21 June): Inaugural four-day event celebrating the summer solstice with live music, comedy, storytelling, heritage trails and cultural activities across the town and Boyne Valley. Expect family-friendly entertainment and a blend of ancient heritage with modern celebrations.
- West Cork Chamber Music Festival (Bantry, 26 June – 5 July): Renowned intimate festival featuring world-class classical musicians and ensembles in venues around Bantry. Expect high-quality concerts in historic settings with a focus on chamber music.
- Hinterland Festival (Kells, Co. Meath, 25–28 June): Literary and cultural festival with talks, debates, workshops and events in the medieval town. Expect intellectual discussions, author appearances and community-focused activities.
- Galway Uke Fest (Galway, mid-June): Friendly, participatory ukulele festival with workshops, concerts and community sessions. Expect inclusive events suitable for all skill levels with plenty of group playing opportunities.
- Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (Lismore Castle, Waterford, June): Opera performances in the grounds of historic Lismore Castle. Expect elegant productions, gardens settings and high-calibre vocal performances.
- Festival of Writing & Ideas (Borris, Carlow, June): High-profile literary gathering at Borris House with authors, discussions and workshops. Expect engaging talks and networking for book lovers.
- Donegal International Rally (Donegal, 19–21 June): High-adrenaline tarmac rally championship event. Expect motorsport action, spectator zones and the chance to explore the Donegal landscape.
- Forest Fest (Emo, Co. Laois, 24–26 July): Music and arts festival with live performances, comedy, family entertainment, street food and camping. Expect a woodland setting with diverse acts and activities.
- TuneFest (Dungarvan, Waterford, mid-June): Traditional Irish music festival with concerts, pub sessions, workshops and busking. Expect lively trad music throughout the town.
- Skerries Midsummer Festival (Skerries, Co. Dublin, late May – early June): Community-focused event with beach fun, live music and family activities. Expect seaside entertainment and local celebrations.
- Tara (Co. Meath): Traditional gatherings at the ancient site with bonfires, music and cultural activities. Expect atmospheric celebrations tied to Ireland’s heritage and longest day of the year.