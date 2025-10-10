Trending
Final details revealed of AVEA Conference to be held Monday in Waterford

Catherine Flanagan CEO of AVEA
The eighth AVEA Conference, held in Waterford, features a Sunday evening Welcome Supper at the Medieval Museum on 12 October 2025, showcasing local cuisine curated by Taste Waterford.

Monday’s Learning Journeys include a theatre skills masterclass with Phil Kingston at Garter Lane Theatre, a live “Skip the Queue” podcast recording, and an inclusion workshop led by Fáilte Ireland.

Self-guided visits to Waterford attractions, such as Reginald’s Tower and Waterford Treasures, are available from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, with complimentary access for delegates.

Optional activities include exploring Waterford by bike, Go Car, or visiting Mount Congreve Gardens, with two hours of free e-bike hire (€20 value) offered by ESB.

The AVEA AGM, exclusive to members, will take place at 12:00 PM on Monday in the Ardmore Suite, Tower Hotel Waterford.

