Passengers ‘endangering lives by stopping to retrieve hand baggage’ – Willie Walsh

More people are stopping to retrieve their hand baggage in aircraft evacuations, Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told the annual media briefing of the global airline body.

While Mr Walsh praised the industry’s safety record he said one emerging concern was the behaviour of passengers during emergency evacuations.

Willie Walsh told the annual end of year media briefing by IATA in Geneva that aviation maintains an excellent safety record despite recent incidents. Every event receives thorough investigation to prevent it recurring.

However, a growing problem involves passengers taking cabin baggage during evacuations, which delays the process and increases risk. Images shared on social media show people searching overhead lockers or carrying bags down evacuation slides even after the order to evacuate has been given.

Research will continue throughout the year into this behaviour, which appears to have become more common. IATA plans to strengthen messaging that nothing in carry-on luggage is worth delaying escape. The association stresses that evacuation orders require immediate action without retrieving personal items.

Investigations into all safety events remain a priority, with reports issued promptly. The industry views the trend of passengers prioritising baggage as a dangerous development that requires urgent attention through education and awareness campaigns.

The presentation underlined that aircraft evacuation is rare but demands fastest possible exit when ordered.

Mr Walsh shared: “There is nothing more valuable in your handbag than life. You need to get out of that aircraft as quickly as possible. If I’m on an aircraft and the order to evacuate is given I’m not waiting for anything or anybody.”