Ireland responsible for 65pc of the firm orders at Farnborough Air Show

Farnborough closed with 327 firm aircraft orders.

SMBC Aviation Capital’s 200-jet purchase accounted for more than 60pc of the total.

AerCap ordered fifteen B787

flynas ordered five A330-900s and 20 A321neos.

BermudAir ordered 10 Airbus A220-300s.

Vietnam Airlines leased 19 Boeing 737-8s.

Farnborough closed with 327 firm aircraft orders, led by SMBC Aviation Capital’s 200-jet purchase. The show recorded more orders than the 2024 event but fell short of early industry forecasts of as many as 800. SMBC Aviation Capital’s purchase accounted for more than 60pc of the 327 firm orders recorded. Riyadh Air and Philippine Airlines also announced widebody deals during the first two days.

AerCap followed with an order for 15 Boeing 787-9s, while Abra Group made its first commitment to Embraer with 20 E195-E2s. flynas ended the show with a firm order for five A330-900s and 20 A321neos. BermudAir was named as the customer for 10 Airbus A220-300s. Vietnam Airlines secured the lease of 19 Boeing 737-8s from SMBC, Avolon and Phoenix Aviation Capital.

Pratt & Whitney announced orders and commitments for more than 800 GTF engines so far this year. Farnborough’s 327 firm orders placed the show slightly ahead of 2024. The next Le Bourget Air Show will run from 14 to 20 June 2027.