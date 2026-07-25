Tides of Time visitor centre opens in Carrick-on-Suir

The Tides of Time Visitor Centre opened in Carrick-on-Suir on 23 July.

The centre received €440,000 in redevelopment funding.

The centre features interactive River Suir displays and an AI Dorothea Herbert portrait.

Tickets are €9 for adults and €7 for concessions.

The centre is fully wheelchair accessible.

The Tides of Time Visitor Centre has opened in Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, following a €440,000 redevelopment.

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke officially opened the tourism attraction on 23 July 2026. The centre is housed in the restored St. Nicholas’ Church of Ireland and transforms the town’s former heritage centre into an interactive storytelling experience mapping the region’s connection to the River Suir.

The centre features interactive displays tracking how the River Suir historically shaped local trade, industry and daily life. A dedicated exhibition features a reconstruction of the workspace of poet Michael Coady. Visitors can interact with an AI-powered conversational talking portrait of Dorothea Herbert, a nineteenth-century Tipperary writer. The site includes an on-site bookshop, gift shop and café operated by Three Bridges Coffee.

Tickets are €9 for adults and €7 for concessions. The centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. The centre is fully wheelchair accessible with public parking approximately 130 metres away on Main Street. The town is a key hub within Ireland’s Ancient East.