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Darryl Barron Lord Mayor of Dublin 2026-27
Darryl Barron Lord Mayor of Dublin 2026-27

FREE sunscreen in Dublin parks to be provided by City Council

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By on Ireland, News & Knowledge
  • Dublin City Council has begun providing free sunscreen from dispensers in 12 parks.
  • The initiative is being carried out on a pilot basis.
  • The idea came from the Irish Cancer Society.
  • Nearly nine out of ten skin cancer cases are caused by UV rays.
  • Locations include St Anne’s Park, Bushy Park, Herbert Park and Sandymount Strand.

Dublin City Council has begun providing free sunscreen to members of the public from dispensers at 12 locations in the city’s parks. The initiative is being carried out on a pilot basis to promote sun safety and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Lord Mayor Daryl Barron stated it is very important that everyone wears sunscreen to protect themselves.

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The idea for the free sunscreen scheme came from the Irish Cancer Society. Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society, stated nearly nine out of every ten cases of skin cancer are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds. He stated free sunscreen dispensers in parks across Dublin city will make a real difference and encourage more people to protect their skin without the barrier of cost.

Locations include Albert College Park, Blessington Basin Park, Bull Island, John Paul Park, Johnstown Park, St Anne’s Park, Bushy Park, Eamonn Ceannt Park, Herbert Park, Le Fanu Park, St Patrick’s Park and Sandymount Strand. The Lord Mayor encouraged Dubliners to avail of the free sunscreen.

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Lord Mayor Daryl Barron shared, “I am delighted that Dubliners will soon be able to avail of free sunscreen in our parks and I would encourage everyone to do so.”

Kevin O’Hagan, Irish Cancer Society, shared, “Free sunscreen dispensers in parks across Dublin city will make a real difference and will encourage more people to protect their skin.”

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