Holiday makers warned of Palma de Mallorca protests and airport strikes this weekend

An anti-tourism rally in Palma is scheduled for 26 July.

A follow-up demonstration is scheduled for 8 August in Sóller.

Swissport ground staff strikes are scheduled on 27, 28 July, 1, 4 and 8 August.

Strikes occur from 7am-12pm and 7pm-10pm.

Travellers are advised to arrive 2 to 3 hours ahead of flights.

Travelers heading to Palma de Mallorca face potential travel disruption due to anti-tourism protests and airport ground staff strikes. The grassroots platform Menys Turisme, Més Vida has organized a massive rally in Palma on 26 July, with up to 30,000 people expected. A follow-up demonstration is scheduled for 8 August in Sóller.

Swissport ground handling workers have announced flash walkouts on 27 and 28 July, 1, 4 and 8 August. Strikes occur during peak travel windows from 7am to 12pm and 7pm to 10pm. Swissport provides ground handling and baggage services for TUI, Condor and TAP Air Portugal. The strikes are expected to trigger intense check-in queues, baggage backlogs and flight delays.

Travelers are advised to monitor flight statuses via their airline’s app, arrive at Palma Airport 2 to 3 hours ahead of scheduled flights, and travel with cabin-only hand luggage if possible. The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has advised tourists to avoid demonstration zones and follow local police instructions.