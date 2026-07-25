TUI reveals seasonal Cork to Palma Tuesday flights for summer 2027

TUI confirmed a direct Cork to Palma route for 2027.

The service operates weekly on Tuesdays from 18 May to 31 August.

The route uses a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Packages include 7-night and 14-night beach stays.

The route offers direct connections to Marella Cruises sailings.

TUI has confirmed a direct flight route from Cork Airport to Palma, Majorca, featuring weekly Tuesday flights from 18 May to 31 August 2027. The service uses a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and offers local travelers direct beach getaways and easy connections to Marella Cruises. The route provides 7-night and 14-night packages in Majorca and direct links to Marella Cruises sailings from Palma.

The service offers combined land and sea holiday packages for travelers seeking cruise and stay options. The route operates during the peak summer season from May through August.