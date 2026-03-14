Mount Congreve Gardens exhibition commemorates Herman Dool

Mount Congreve Gardens opens Herman Dool Exhibition coinciding with magnolia blooms.

Exhibition honours Herman Dool’s 40-year role as Garden Director.

Displays include artefacts, diaries, tools and documents from 1960s.

Magnolia collection features over 250 trees along Herman Dool walk.

Gardens contain over 3,000 plant species with mass planting approach.

Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford has officially unveiled a permanent exhibition dedicated to the legendary Dutch plantsman Herman Dool.

Opened this week by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ireland, the showcase celebrates a four decade legacy that transformed the estate into one of the great gardens of the world.

Visitors can now explore archival photography, personal diaries, and the very grafting knives used by Dool to shape the world famous magnolia collections that are currently in peak bloom. Entry to the display is included in the standard garden admission of twelve euro for adults, with children under eight years of age entering for free.

Sara Dolan shared “The Herman Dool Exhibition is a celebration of not just a remarkable man, but the extraordinary partnership between Herman and Ambrose. Their combined efforts have left an indelible mark on horticulture, and we are thrilled to honour this legacy.”

Elmer Dool shared “To see my father’s commitment to beauty and nature recognised in such a stunning environment is profoundly moving. The legacy he built with Ambrose Congreve is a gift to all who visit.”