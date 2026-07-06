Ryanair invites applications for 2026 customer panel

Applications for the 2026 Customer Panel opened on 6 July.

The event takes place on 10 September in Dublin.

Selected participants fly to Dublin for two nights.

The panel focuses on AI improvements to the customer journey.

Applications close on 19 July.

Ryanair has opened applications for its 2026 Customer Panel focused on the role of AI in travel. The event takes place on 10 September at the airline’s Airside head office in Dublin.

Successful applicants receive a two-night trip to Dublin and gain a behind-the-scenes view of Ryanair’s digital and AI projects. Participants share views on improvements to the customer journey as the airline moves towards 300 million passengers by 2034. Applications close on 19 July with successful candidates notified the same day.

The panel gives customers the opportunity to pitch ideas directly to the leadership team. Ryanair continues to expand its network across Europe while developing smarter and more personalised services through AI.

Dara Brady shared “We are delighted to open applications for our 2026 Customer Panel – The Role of AI in Travel, which gives our customers a real say in how we continue to improve the Ryanair experience.”