MSC Cruises orders two more World Class ships valued at €3.5bn

Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has ordered two World Class ships valued at €3.5bn for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

The news was released as the float out took place for MSC World Asia scheduled for launch 2026. A coin ceremony took place for MSC World Atlantic entering service in 2027.

Total investment in the ship building programmer in France reaches €10.5 billion. The ships feature LNG engines towards net-zero by 2050.

Pierfrancesco Vago shared “We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de L’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future – the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships. The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing with our innovative and successful collaboration with Chantiers de L’Atlantique – our long-term partner for more than 20 years.”

Laurent Castaing shared “We are deeply grateful to MSC Cruises for their renewed confidence. What our shipyard is achieving today is truly exceptional — four new ships ordered in 2025! The World Class series, now totalling eight vessels, is a testament to our teams’ expertise and to MSC’s vision. It exemplifies our shared commitment to elevating the passenger experience while advancing environmental performance.”