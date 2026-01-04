Trending
Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC Cruises

MSC World Asia to winter in Dubai for 2027-28

MSC Cruises has revealed MSC World Europa will be based in Dubai for winter 2027-28 after completing a summer deployment in the Western Mediterranean. The Chantiers de l’Atlantique newbuild kicks off winter season on December 11, 2027.

A 21-day repositioning itinerary visits destinations in Italy such as Civitavecchia and Naples, ports in Greece like Piraeus feature on the route, stops in Turkey including Marmaris occur during the voyage. Cyprus offers Limassol as a call, Egypt includes Alexandria before Suez Canal transit, Oman and Qatar provide Muscat and Doha ahead of overnight in Dubai. 

Since the debut of MSC World America in the Caribbean in April 2025, MSC has been planning six more World-class ships including MSC World Asia in late 2026. The company confirmed new 180,000-ton vessel orders from Meyer Werft starting in 2030. 

