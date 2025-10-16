Hilton launches new brand targeting boutique hotels in USA

Christopher J Nassetta CEO of Hilton International

Hilton has launched the Outset Collection as its 25th brand, targeting independent boutique hotels in the US.

The collection has 60 properties in development, with bookings opening in November 2025 for launches later that year. Confirmed properties include a basecamp hotel in Moab and ACME Hotel Chicago in River North.

The brand allows flexible F&B concepts based on market demand and guest sentiment. Growth potential exceeds 500 properties across the US and Canada, following Q2 2025 conversions.

Chris Silcock shared: “Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader. At Hilton, we continue to reimagine what’s next in hospitality, and today, we’re delivering it.”